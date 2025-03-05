Should Collin Chandler take over as PG2 for the Kentucky Wildcats?
One player who has started to get things going for the Wildcats in extended minutes has been freshman Collin Chandler. He had his best game of the season on Tuesday night, scoring 11 points on 3-8 shooting from the field and 3-6 from deep.
Chandler also added four rebounds and four assists to the stat sheet in Kentucky's 95-64 over LSU.
After the win over LSU, Chandler was asked about how he has started to get the offense going of late.
Here was his response, “I have just been wanting to help the team in any way I can, and that was defensively. I needed to get better, so that was a focus for me, getting better defensively. Coming in and being solid and reliable as a defender, but it can't just be that way. I need to continue to grow offensively and be a threat out there, too, because if I'm not a threat out there, it affects my teammates as well on offense. So, I've been focusing on offense as well and getting myself.”
The 6'5 freshman is more of a natural two, but with all of the injuries has played someone. It could be time for Chandler to start playing one more if he keeps shooting the ball well from deep.
Travis Perry is a more gifted scorer than Chandler, but Chandler is a better defender. If Chandler can start to score more, it might make sense to give him more minutes, knowing he adds more on defense and is taller.
This will be something to monitor when the Wildcats take on the #15 Missouri Tigers on Saturday.