Standout players from Kentucky's win over Jackson State
Kentucky basketball advanced to 5-0 on the season after a 108-59 victory against Jackson State. The game included many threes, assists, and transition opportunities. The Wildcats can get out and run, and they showed that again on Friday night. To put that in perspective, Kentucky had 17 made threes, 29 assists on 41 made shots, and an impressive 41 points in transition.
A couple of Wildcats stood out from the rest of the pack, as they helped Kentucky to the blowout win.
1. Koby Brea
Brea has been absolutely automatic so far this season, and that didn't slow down at all on Friday against Jackson State. He exploded for a game-high 22 points on 8-11 shooting overall and 5-8 from three-point range. In fact, through his first five games as a Wildcat, Brea is 20-27 from deep, which is an incredible stat. What's more impressive is his improvements defensively. His stat line also included 2 rebounds and a block.
2. Otega Oweh
Oweh was impressive once again. He has consistently been near the top of the stat sheet in every game so far, and that was the case again against Jackson State. He ended the night with 21 points on 8-12 shooting overall and just one made three. He has a knack for attacking the rim, and that's where he did all of his damage on Friday. Not only that, but his knack for setting the tone to start games continued. His spark to start these games have been a big boost for the Wildcats.
3. Jaxson Robinson
After a 20-point performance against Lipscomb, Robinson backed that up with a 14-point game against Jackson State, including 4 made threes on 10 attempts. He got a lot of good looks from deep, and his ability to knock them down makes him even more dangerous offensively. He also had 1 assist, 1 rebound, and a steal to add to that on the night. Another solid outing for the talented wing.
Kentucky really spread the wealth around, as a number of guys got in the scoring column. It was those three players that led the way in the blowout win.