Takeaways from Kentucky basketball adding three new opponents to the 2025-26 schedule
After adding three more games to the docket, the 2025-26 schedule is complete for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats. Matchups with Valparaiso, Eastern Illinois, and Nicholls have been added as part of the BBN United Tipoff Classic.
Now that it is fully completed, let's take a look at the entire 2025-26 Kentucky basketball schedule.
Kentucky Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
Non-Conference Schedule
Exhibitions: October 24th vs. Purdue and October 30th vs. Georgetown
November 4th: Vs. Nicholls
November 7th: Vs. Valparaiso
November 11th: @ Louisville
November 14th: Vs. Eastern Illinois
November 18th: Champions Classic Vs. Michigan State (Madison Square Garden)
November 21st: Vs. Loyola Maryland
November 26th: Vs. Tennessee Tech
December 2nd: ACC/SEC Challenge vs. North Carolina
December 5th: Vs. Gonzaga (Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee)
December 9th: Vs. North Carolina Central
December 13th: Vs. Indiana
December 20th: CBS Sports Class vs. St John's (State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia)
December 23rd: Vs. Bellarmine
SEC Schedule
Home
Missouri: January 6th or 7th
Mississippi State: January 10th
Texas: January 20th or 21st
Ole Miss: January 24th
Oklahoma: February 3rd
Tennessee: February 7th
Georgia: February 17th or 18th
Vanderbilt February 28th
Florida: March 7th
Away
Alabama: January 3rd
LSU: January 13th or 14th
Tennessee: January 17th
Vanderbilt: January 27th or 28th
Arkansas: January 31st
Florida: February 14th
Auburn: February 21st
South Carolina: February 24th or 25th
Texas A&M: March 3rd or 4th
Takeaways from Kentucky's full 2025-26 schedule
The Kentucky Wildcats are once again going to have a tough schedule, but the three games that were just added to finish the schedule won't add much to it.
Kentucky fans would absolutely love to see Pope's team play in one of the midseason tournaments like the Maui Invitational. Coach Pope has said that he would love to play in an event like this at some point, so the athletic department needs to make it happen.
While the three games that Kentucky added to the schedule aren't that challenging, the overall non-conference slate is tough.
The Wildcats are going to be playing a handful of preseason top 25 teams before SEC play even begins, which will be a big help for this basketball team.
This is a very well-balanced non-conference slate for Pope in year two, but fans would love to play in one of these events in some sort of tropical paradise. No fan base travels like Big Blue Nation, and fans would love an excuse to take a vacation and watch their favorite basketball team play.