The top prospect in 2026 is taking a visit to Kentucky next week

Kentucky basketball has just one 2026 commitment, in point guard Mason Williams, who ranks 125th overall in the class, but we are inching closer to a decision for the top-ranked prospect in the class. So much so, the top prospect is set to take on final visit to Kentucky before making his decision. According to Krysten Peek, Stokes is visiting Kentucky on Monday.

The Wildcats have made multiple new staff hires, but one in particular is Mo Williams. Following Jason Hart's departure, Kentucky needed a new lead recruiter. Now, with the staff changes, Stokes knew he needed to come to Lexington and hear the staff's pitch one more time after taking another one to Kansas back in January for a game. “I think I will be going to Kentucky sometime this next coming week, I would say anytime after Hoop Summit. Be on the lookout for that. It’s a different coaching staff since the last time I was on campus, so just being able to go out there and talk to them and see what their plan is for me. Just going out there to see what they’re talking about."

Tyran Stokes is visiting Kentucky on Monday, he tells me. "It's a different coaching staff since the last time I was on campus so just being able to go out there and talk to them and see what their plan is for me." Full interview and decision timeframe: https://t.co/0hdutTmdZK pic.twitter.com/7eYBzKo5D8 — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 11, 2026

The departure of Hart was seen as a negative regarding Kentucky's chances with Stokes, but Monday's visit could negate those talks. Kentucky will get a chance to essentially make an updated pitch to Stokes, and you've got to think having a former NBA star on staff intrigues Stokes. Kansas still is seen as the leader, but the Wildcats are closer than they have been in a while and this visit next week could make things very interesting as we head into the homestretch of decision time.

As we near a decision, here is little reminder about what Stokes brings to the table as a 6-7 forward, courtesy of 247 Sports' scouting report: "Stokes is the most talented prospect in the national class and a unique match-up for opposing defenders. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, he’s powerful, long, and explosively athletic. But while he’s built like a forward, he can make plays like a guard with an ability to create off the dribble and an innate understanding of how to instinctively find a path to the rim, even when one doesn’t seem to initially present itself. He’s especially lethal getting downhill in the open floor and loves to take the ball off the defensive glass and start the fast break himself."

This recruitment has had no shartage of suspense and twist and turns, but we are in fact nearing the end, and Stokes is looking to hear Pope and the staff's pitch one last time. One big for Stokes at the finish line for the Wildcats? Can they get it done and outduel Bill Self and the Jayhawks, who have been seen as the leaders for a few months now?