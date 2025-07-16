This Kentucky Wildcat is seen as a potential breakout player in the SEC next season
Mark Pope has already said this off-season that players in their second year playing in his system usually take a big jump in production. Pope explained that this summer and the data behind why that is.
"With a year under your belt now, now you’re coming in not to learn the game or do the game, but you come in actually starting to play the game and trick up the game and use all these actions and manipulate them in creative ways," Pope said earlier this summer, adding, "These second-year guys are going to be really key for us."
That jump is exactly what one college basketball analyst believes is possible for sophomore Collin Chandler. On Monday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein released his list of 10 breakout players in the SEC for next season, and Chandler was included. With a deep team coming in, Chandler could really carve out a role off of the bench, with the possibility of even being one of the best sixth men in the SEC next season, but that's still to be seen with the expectation of incoming top 25 freshman Jasper Johnson also coming off the bench, as well as other solid contributors. As Chandler being the sixth-man is a possibility, that remains to be seen as the rotation is currently TBD. But, we should still expect a jump from Chandler regardless in year two.
Last season, Chandler averaged just 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists on 36.1 percent shooting in 10. 4 minutes per game. The 6-5 guard spent much of the season trying to knock the rust off after being away from basketball for two years on a mormon mission. His best game was against LSU, where he had 11 points on 3-6 shooting from three, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Now, he's ready to take that next step on a very deep 2025-26 Kentucky squad.