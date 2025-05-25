Three bold predictions for the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season
Mark Pope had a solid season in year one as the head coach at the University of Kentucky, taking the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the pandemic.
While year one was a great success, Coach Pope has put together a roster for year two that is going to be special and could lead to a national title.
Knowing how special this season could be, let's take a look at some bold predictions about this 2025-26 season.
Three Bold Predictions About the 2025-26 Kentucky Basketball Season
1) Kam Williams will average 15+ points a game
One player who could be an absolute star for the Kentucky Wildcats is Tulane transfer Kam Williams. As a true freshman, he shot 41.2% from three on 4.6 attempts per game. Williams is a lights out shooter and has a shot to be a star in Lexington. NBA Mock Drafts already have Williams going in the first round. There is a world where Williams could average double figures, and it would be huge for this team.
2) Andrija Jelavic's upside is a top five PF in college hoops
The real wildcard on this Kentucky team is Andrija Jelavic, who is coming over from Europe. The 6'11 power forward's upside is through the roof, but if it hits, he can be special. He will be starting the offseason fighting for a starting spot but he very well could win the job. If Jelavic finds this upside, Kentucky will be the best team in college basketball.
3) Mark Pope wins National Coach of the Year
Many believe Mark Pope's name should have been in the running last season for National Coach of the Year, but it was not. His roster this season is good enough to win the SEC and the National Championship. If the Wildcats have the great season many experts predict them to have Pope should win this award.