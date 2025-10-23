Three keys to victory for the #9 Kentucky Wildcats against #1 Purdue
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the #1 Purdue Boilermakers in an exhibition game on Friday, and they will be doing it shorthanded. The good news is Kentucky has the deepest roster in all of college basketball, which will help this team be able to play high-level basketball with a few important pieces not on the floor.
There are three key things that the Wildcats are going to have to do at a high level if they want to knock off the #1 team in the land.
Let's take a look at three keys to victory for the Kentucky Wildcats against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Keys to victory for Kentucky to take down #1 Purdue
Shoot the three-ball well from deep
Purdue's offense is potent, so the Wildcats are going to have to score the ball at a high level if they want to get the exhibition victory. Coach Pope has been adamant that he wants this team to shoot the three ball over 30 times a game, and if the Wildcats do that in this game at around 40%, they will win. The Wildcats have the athletes to get open looks in this game against a porous Purdue defense. Shooting the ball well is how the Wildcats will pull off the big win at home.
Dominate the glass
Last season, the Wildcats struggled on the boards, and it is clear that Pope has gone out of his way to make sure that won't be an issue this season. Purdue has an elite rebounder in Oscar Cluff, who was one of the best rebounders in the nation last year at South Dakota State. Brandon Garrison and Malachi Moreno will need to keep him off the glass if they want to win this game. Limiting Purdue to one shot per possession is massive for the Wildcats.
Stop the two-man game of Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn
The two-man game of Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn is elite, as it accounted for 236 of Kaufman-Renn's points a year ago. The point guard and forward for the Wildcats, who are tasked with guarding these two, need to know this and be ready for the pick-and-roll. Purdue is a well-rounded team, but if the Wildcats slow this two-man game, it will give them a good shot to get the win. Smith and Kaufman-Renn are two of the best players in the nation, so if Kentucky guards them well, it is a sign of good things to come.