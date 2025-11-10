Three reasons Kentucky will take down Louisville in the KFC Yum Center
There is no question that the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals is going to be a good one this season. The Wildcats and Cardinals look like two of the best teams in the nation, so this matchup could be legendary.
There have been some incredible games played between these two schools, including some games in the NCAA Tournament, and this one has a shot to join this list.
Let's take a look at three reasons why the Kentucky Wildcats are going to take down the Louisville Cardinals.
Three reasons Kentucky will beat Louisville
Kentucky's defense is too much to handle for the Cardinals
In the two games Louisville has played this season, they have put up explosive numbers on offense, averaging 105 points per game. While the numbers Pat Kelsey's team has put up on offense have been elite, they have not seen a defense like the one Kentucky has. KenPom has Kentucky's defense ranked fourth in the nation. Louisville did play an exhibition against Kansas, whose defense ranks 16th in KenPom, but the Jayhawks' defense comes nowhere close to the Wildcats. If Kentucky continues their shut down defense, they will win this basketball game.
Kentucky shoots the ball well from deep
Two games into the season, the Wildcats have still not had a lights-out shooting day from deep. They were close against Valpo on Friday, but the Wildcats can do better than this. Louisville is a team that lives and dies by the three-point shot, so if Kentucky wins the battle from deep, they will win this game. Coach Pope will more than likely fully unleash Jaland Lowe and Denzel Aberdeen in this game, and the hope is that they will have a good day from three. If Kam Williams could get going from three in this game, it would be a big boost for Kentucky.
Kentucky dominates the boards
Kentucky is much better on the glass this season, which is going to be huge for Pope's team. If the Wildcats are really good on the boards against the Cardinals, it will go a long way to helping them win this game. The Cardinals will shoot over 30 threes in this game, which means Kentucky needs to be ready for long rebounds. If the Wildcats don't let the Cardinals get second-chance opportunities in this basketball game, they will get the big road win over their rival. Kentucky needs to do the little things well in this game.