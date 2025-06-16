Trent Noah says Travis Perry's decision to transfer 'stung'
Former Kentucky guard Travis Perry entered the transfer portal on April 22, and that sent shockwaves throughout the state, with fans devastated that the Kentucky native and Kentucky high school basketball all-time leading scorer is leaving the bluegrass. Fans weren't the only ones devastated about Perry's decision, his teammates were too, particularly Trent Noah, a fellow Kentucky native.
Noah opened up on his thoughts about Perry transferring to Ole Miss almost two months since the 6-1 guard decided to head to Oxford and play for head coach Chris Beard, who recruited Perry out of high school. Noah says the decision 'stung,' but he knows Perry is doing what's best for him in his college career.
"Yeah, I mean it definitely stung. I did everything I could to keep him here. He was one of my good friends and he's a excellent player. But at the end of the day, you gotta do what's best for you, and that's what he thought was best for him. So, I love him, wish him the best. Not looking forward to playing him, that's for sure. ...We definitely talked (about the decision). We're both freshmen and we lean on each other for little things, and that's just how it goes in this day and age of college basketball. You just try to put yourself in the best position, and he thought Ole Miss was the best position, so I hope he has a great year."- Noah on Perry transferring.
As a fellow Kentucky native, Noah was asked if he also thought about transferring from Kentucky. Noah quickly responded with 'no,' adding he trusts in the vision Mark Pope sees for him heading into the future.
"This is the greatest place on Earth and I love Coach Pope's vision for me. He sees kind of the same path that I see, so that's that we're looking to do this year and on the way, win number nine."- Noah on if he thought about transferring
Pope certainly sees a bright future for Noah, and the 6-5 wing is seeing exactly the same vision and believes the head coach can make that happen at Kentucky.