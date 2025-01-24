Two former Kentucky Wildcats named starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game
The starter list just came out for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, and two former Kentucky Wildcats are starters. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a starter in the Western Conference, while Karl-Anthony Towns is a starter in the Eastern Conference.
Currently, Gilgeous-Alexander is the front-runner to win MVP, thanks to the massive season he has had for the Thunder. The Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference at 36-8, and SGA leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 32 points per game. On January 22nd, Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points in the team's win over the Utah Jazz.
Towns was traded from the Timberwolves to the Knicks right before the start of the season and is putting up big numbers in the Big Apple. Towns is averaging 25.1 points per game, which is good for 13th best in the NBA, and 13.9 rebounds per game, which is good for second best in the league. Towns is one of the best big men shooters in NBA history, and he is shooting a career high this season from deep at 43.3%.
Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Towns will be playing in the playoffs in the coming months, and these two could even meet up in the Championship series. Every night Gilgeous-Alexander and Towns take the floor they remind NBA fans that the best talent comes out of the University of Kentucky.
The rest of the All-Star selections will be announced at a later date, and without question, this list is going to be filled with former Kentucky stars.