Two former Wildcats have won an NBA Championship
Two former Kentucky Wildcats have added some hardware to their trophy case. On Sunday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Gilgeous-Alexander ended his incredible season with a bang, helping the Thunder pick up a 103-91 win.
Oklahoma City led the NBA in regular season wins with 68, then they showed the league why throughout the playoffs. The Pacers gave them all they wanted in the Finals, but the Thunder blew them out in Game 7. The Pacers were without star guard Tyrese Haliburton for much of the game, who left the game in the first quarter with an achilles injury, a major blow to a team fighting to pull off an underdog story. Indiana held their own for a brief period, but the Thunder took control in a hurry in the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander capped his MVP season off with the best pairing, which is an NBA title. His performance in the Finals also earned him NBA Finals MVP.
In the playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30 points per game, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds, including 1.7 steals per game on the defensive end. He didn't let up in the playoffs after leading the league in scoring in the regular season. In Sunday's series-clinching win, Gilgeous-Alexander took over and put up a very efficient double-double that included 29 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal and 2 blocks. As for Wallace, he was solid off the bench throughout the Finals, but he especially was in Game 7. He finished with 10 points, 2 rebounds and 3 steals in 25 minutes off the bench.
The two former Wildcats can keep their head high after having a championship ring to show for their hard work throughout the season. Now, Oklahoma City has captured their first NBA title in team history.