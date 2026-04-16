Tyran Stokes commented on Zoom Diallo's commitment to Kentucky

Mark Pope still has a long way to go to put together his 2026-27 roster, but yesterday evening, he landed his first commitment via the transfer portal. Washington point guard Zoom Diallo picked the Wildcats after taking a visit this past weekend, and he could be a special player in Lexington.

Last season for the Huskies, Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3,.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.5% from three. The 6’4 point guard put up some really impressive numbers in Big Ten play this year, so he should have a really good year playing for Pope in Lexington.

One interesting connection Diallo has is the fact that he played with Tyran Stokes in high school. Stokes is the #1 player in the 2026 class, and it seems like he will either be playing his college hoops next season at Kentucky or Kansas. Pope and Bill Self are fighting back and forth to land the sure-fire #1 pick in the NBA Draft, and it is coming down to the wire.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the commitment post for Diallo to Kentucky, Stokes commented, “My Brudda,” so perhaps the Wildcats landing the former high school teammate of Stokes could be a good thing in this recruitment. Kansas felt that after the visit Stokes took to Kentucky this week, they actually gained some momentum. Perhaps this might help Pope and Kentucky out a little bit, as both of these programs make a push after the best player in the class.

Big Blue Nation is very excited to see Diallo in a Kentucky uniform, as he is a freak athlete who can get to the rim and distribute to teammates at an elite level. If he is able to improve his three-point shooting some this year in Lexington, Diallo will be one of the most underrated point guards in the SEC next season.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) defends Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Now that the frustration over missing on Rob Wright III has cleared, Kentucky fans can get excited about all of the talent that Diallo will bring to Lexington next season. Diallo also has two years of eligibility left, so if he has a good season next year for Kentucky, he could be one of the best point guards in the nation his senior season.

It is still to be seen how much landing Diallo will help with the recruitment of Stokes, but they have a relationship, so it definitely can’t hurt the Wildcats' chances.