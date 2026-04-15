Zoom Diallo's commitment couldn't have come at a better time for Mark Pope and Kentucky

The transfer portal has been open for over a week now, and Mark Pope finally has a commitment. Former Washington point guard Zoom Diallo has picked the Wildcats, and he was the first player to take a visit this cycle. Diallo didn’t commit on his visit because he wanted to be the main point guard, so once Rob Wright III went back to BYU, he Zoom picked Kentucky.

Last season for the Huskies, Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. He shot an impressive 48.9% from the field last season, but his 31.5% three point percentage has some Kentucky fans concerned.

Big Blue Nation was on the verge of a freakout today when Wright III announced he was heading back to BYU, and obviously, all fans knew that the staff would pivot back to Diallo. The hope was that Diallo would commit soon, and that is what happened, as right around dinner time, he picked Kentucky.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) shoots a free throw against the Southern California Trojans during the overtime at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Zoom is a freak athlete, but some Kentucky fans are wondering how he will fit into the system. As previously mentioned, Diallo is a very good scorer but isn’t a knockdown shooter from three, which has some fans concerned about how he will be able to run this offense. The goal for Diallo should be to do what Lamont Butler did. In Butler’s year in Lexington, he defended at a high level, ran the offense efficiently, and made open threes while not forcing anything.

Diallo could come into Lexington and do just this, and things would be very good. The goal now for Pope will be to go get some elite shooters around Diallo to complete this backcourt. Diallo could end up being a very good option at point guard for Kentucky, but Pope needs to go get the right personnel to fit on the floor with him.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) defends Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

There is still a lot of work to do in the portal for this staff, and the next goal needs to be to try and land Donnie Freeman. It sounds like this visit went well, so the Wildcats are going to have a good shot to land the elite power forward.

If Kentucky is able to land Freeman to pair with Zoom and then go find some knockdown shooters, fans will be able to start getting excited for next season. Pope needs to keep evaluating talent and finding the best options to come in and play for Kentucky next season.