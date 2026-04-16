Kentucky needs to surround Zoom Diallo with the right guys

The Kentucky Wildcats have picked up their starting point guard in Washington transfer Zoom Diallo. This comes after an eventful last few days where Kentucky also targeted BYU's Rob Wright, that ultimately fell through, which led the Wildcats back to pushing hard for Diallo's services. Now that they have their guy, it's all about surrounding him with the right guys.

Diallo is known to be a great facilitator and with that, you need to surround him with not just scorers, but shooters more specifically. At 6-4, he brings plenty of size to go along with his quickness. One of the best parts of Diallo's game is his ability to drive to the basket and kick it out to his teammates. So, let's get down to it. Who is Kentucky going after that could compliment Diallo well? The first guy that comes to mind is Alex Wilkins, who could easily slide into the shooting guard role after playing the point for much of this season at Furman. Wilkins, a 6-5 guard, shot 32.8% on a high shot volume. If you add him and other solid contributors around him like Kentucky should, that percentage should only increase.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This one is a given, but Kam Williams will be excellent alongside Diallo. With his shooting ability, Diallo will love to feed him the ball, especially utlizing his ability to get dowhill, which, in turn, will create space for guys like Williams out on the perimeter. Last season, Wiliams had to deal with an injury when he returned from it in March, but once he gets back to being himself, he'll be a weapon for Kentucky from deep. What about with big men? Kentucky is currently heavily prioritizing Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman, who would also compliment Diallo well. The staff has seemed to have pitched Freeman's role as a playmaker, which would really help Diallo himself make plays. Think of Amari Williams, who was a key part in Kentucky's offense as a screener of the ball-handler. That would open up Diallo's ability to get downhill and showcase his quickness, or even finding a cutting teammate.

There is also another big man who would be excellent alongside Diallo and that is Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik, who you can compare to Andrew Carr. He has an ability to really stretch the floor with his shooting ability. Rancik would be an excellent depth piece as well. The bottom line here is that Kentucky needs as many shooters, or just straight-up scorers, as they can get to surround Diallo at the point. With the expectation that Kentucky will use him in pick-and-roll situations a lot, who they can pick up at the four spot will also be important along with those shooters and the two and three spots.

Now that Kentucky has their guy, it's going to be much clearer for the staff to know how to shape out the rest of this roster and it starts with complimenting the engine of your offense. Check out some of his highlights below.