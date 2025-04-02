WATCH: Kentucky signee Malachi Moreno nails a three in the McDonald's All-American Game
The Kentucky Wildcats only had one player in the McDonald's All-American Game, and that is Kentucky native Malachi Moreno, who just got done winning a State Championship in Rupp Arena.
Some Kentucky fans had their fair share of concerns with Moreno, knowing he isn't playing at a prep school, and decided to stay at Great Crossing. This had some folks worried that, as a seven-footer, it would take him more time to adjust to elite competition.
Well, that was not the case for Moreno in the McDonald's All-American Game, as he was one of the best players on the floor. Moreno was blocking/contesting shots, grabbing boards, scoring around the rim, passing the ball, and even making a three. While Moreno did sink a three, this likely won't be a big part of his game in Lexington.
Coach Pope wants his bigs to be able to pass the ball, and that is one part of Moreno's game that is not talked about enough but was on display in this game.
Moreno was also able to defend all over the floor, which was great to see, while still contesting shots around the rim.
If Moreno can continue to get better finishing around the rim, he is going to be a force as a freshman for Coach Pope's team.
In the McDonald's All-American Game, Moreno proved without question that he is going to be a star for the Wildcats and play a lot as a freshman.
Let's take a look at the corner three that Moreno nailed in the McDonald's All-American Game.