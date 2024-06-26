WATCH: Reed Sheppard throws out the first pitch at the Yankees/Mets game
Former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard is getting ready for the NBA Draft coming up later this evening, where he is hoping to be taken as a top-five pick. Sheppard is in New York for the NBA Draft, and last night at the Yankees vs. Mets game, Sheppard threw out the first pitch to his mother, Stacey Sheppard.
Sheppard will more than likely be taken by either the Houston Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs. Both of these teams would be really good fits for the sharpshooter out of Kentucky.
Let's take a look at Sheppard's first pitch at the Yankees/Mets game the night ahead of him being selected in the NBA Draft. Was it a strike or would the umpire have called this pitch a bit down?
Jordan Monaco of NBA Draft on Fan Nation had this to say about Sheppard as a prospect, "Reed Sheppard is an interesting and intriguing NBA prospect. While he has clear NBA-ready skills in many areas, his potential is full of question marks -- leading to a wide range of opinions about him. Offensively, while he was efficient in the pick-and-roll last season and has shown solid feel and playmaking ability, he projects more as a secondary playmaker. This will also allow him to play more of an off-ball shooting role rather than being tasked with creating rim pressure and offense without screens -- an area that may be difficult for him to have an impact in at the NBA level. His shooting ability is elite, but whether he can develop into a movement or even an off-screen shooter has yet to be truly seen. Defensively, a 6-foot-3 secondary ball-handler would be slightly undersized, especially if he has to play with another primary ball-handler (likely another guard with a similar size). Additionally, while he generates a tremendous amount of steals and blocks for a guard, he also gives up driving lanes too often."