Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28

The marquee matchup of Wednesday night's NBA action is between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, as they face off for the third time this season.

These teams have split their first two matchups, and Kevin Durant and company are favored on Wednesday in Houston.

Both of these teams are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and the Rockets are making a push for a top-three seed in the West again after a little rough stretch in the middle of this season, Meanwhile, the Spurs are looking to build on an impressive 18-13 mark against a loaded Western Conference.

There aren’t a ton of key players out of this game, although Houston won’t have big man Steven Adams and San Antonio may be without Jeremy Sochan (questionable).

These teams will play one more time in the regular season, but someone will take a commanding 2-1 lead in the season series tonight.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this clash between Western Conference contenders.

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Spurs +2.5 (-105)

Rockets -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spurs: +124

Rockets: -148

Total

220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Spurs vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Spurs record: 31-15

Rockets record: 28-16

Spurs vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

Stanley Umude – out

Jeremy Sochan – questionable

David Jones Garcia – out

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Tristen Newton – out

Spurs vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Alperen Sengun OVER 18.5 Points (-119)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why the Rockets big man is undervalued against the Spurs:

Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.5 points per game this season, yet oddsmakers have set his prop three points below his season average against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

On the surface, this makes sense since San Antonio has All-NBA center Victor Wembanyama manning the paint and it ranks third in the league in defensive rating.

However, Sengun has played well against the Spurs this season, scoring 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting in their first meeting and 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting in their game earlier this month. Sengun has 19 or more points in 25 of his 37 games this season, and he’s used his strength to give Wemby some trouble in their two meetings.

While I’m not expecting a 30-point outburst from the Houston big man, I think he’s a little undervalued at this number on Wednesday.

Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Spurs are 2.5-point underdogs in this matchup, and they’ve played the Rockets well this season, winning by 11 points at home before losing by five on the second night of a back-to-back. The Spurs fell apart in the fourth quarter of that game, but I’m buying a bounce-back showing on Wednesday.

Houston has struggled against the spread when favored at home (8-10 this season) while the Spurs are 7-5 against the spread as road dogs.

In addition to that, San Antonio is seventh in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games (+4.1) while the Rockets are just 18th (-1.0). Houston may be in the mix for a top-three seed in the West, but it has certainly cooled off after a strong start to the season.

I think these teams are pretty even, and San Antonio is healthier than it was the last time these teams met with Devin Vassell off the injury report.

I’ll take the points in this marquee matchup on Wednesday.

Pick: Spurs +2.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

