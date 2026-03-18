Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18

The Los Angeles Lakers rode a strong defensive performance to a win on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, and they’ll look to sweep this mini two-game series on Wednesday.

Houston struggled to execute in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers blitzed Kevin Durant and forced others to beat them. The Rockets remain one of the worst teams in the league in clutch time offense (games within five points with five minutes or less to play), but they should get a boost on Wednesday.

Alperen Sengun (back) is off the injury report after he missed the team’s last two games. So, Houston is set as a favorite at home on Wednesday.

The Lakers are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and have been rolling for a few weeks, ranking sixth in net rating, fourth in offensive rating and ninth in defensive rating over their last 15 games.

Doncic has put himself back in the MVP conversation with a huge month of March, but can he lead the Lakers to another win against a Western Conference rival?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +2.5 (-112)

Rockets -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Lakers: +114

Rockets: -135

Total

221.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Lakers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Lakers record: 43-25

Rockets record: 41-26

Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Maxi Kleber – out

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Jae’Sean Tate – out

Tristen Newton – out

Lakers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-156)

Is LeBron undervalued in this matchup? I shared why I think he is in today’s best props column for SI Betting :

James is averaging just 5.7 rebounds per game this season, but he’s set below his season average in the prop market on Wednesday.

The four-time league MVP had five boards in Monday’s win over Houston, and he’s picked up at least five rebounds in eight of his 11 games since the All-Star break.

LeBron is only averaging 9.5 rebound chances per game this season, but he only needs to convert about half of them to clear this prop. Houston has the best rebound percentage in the league this season, but I think this line is a little bit of an overreaction to Alperen Sengun returning to the lineup.

James should be able to come close to his season average on Wednesday.

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Lakers to pull off another upset win:

Can the Los Angeles Lakers upset the Houston Rockets again?

L.A. dominated defensively down the stretch in Monday’s upset win, as Houston (22nd in clutch offense this season) continues to struggle organizing things with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) out.

I’m buying the Lakers to win a seventh game in a row on Wednesday, as they’ve jumped into the top 10 in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games and are fourth in offense during that same stretch.

Houston is just 20-17 against teams that are over .500 this season, and even with Alperen Sengun (back) returning on Wednesday, I’m not buying the Rockets to win this game outright. Houston has slipped to 12-18 against the spread as home favorite – the third-worst mark in the NBA.

The Lakers are red hot over the last few weeks, while the Rockets are just 17th in net rating over their last 15 games. L.A. is the play as a slight underdog.

Pick: Lakers Moneyline (+114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.