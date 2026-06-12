What is Kentucky getting in 2027 commit Ryan Hampton?

Mark Pope picked up his first-ever top 10 recruit on Sunday when 2027 five-star guard Ryan Hampton chose the Wildcats fresh off of a visit to Lexington. It came out of nowhere, but fans got a big surprise on Sunday morning.

After missing out in a bad way with the 2026 class, Pope and his staff, which includes new assistant Mo Williams, started off the next class with an absolute bang by getting a star freshman they can build around, whether it's add more star-studded talent or getting guys that fit in the system excellently in the portal. They're in great position with many others in 2027, but we're here to talk about their first commit in the class. So, what is Kentucky getting in Ryan Hampton? Let's talk about it.

Ryan Hampton | UK Athletics

Hampton spent his time at DME Academy in Florida as he gets set for his senior season before college. His recruitment didn't take long to explode and as for Kentucky, they have been on him for well over a year and it obviously didn't take long to wrap him up given him committing while on his visit. The Wildcats got a massive one with Hampton now on board and he's going to be a focal point of the team in 2027. As far as how he plays, scoring is his thing and it's all things to his length and athleticism. His pull-up ability is excellent, but his three-point shooting is continuing to develop.

Overall, as a two-guard Hampton doesn't need to be an excellent shooter. Take Otega Oweh for example and his play-style. Just surround the top 10 prospect with shooters and a point guard that can create and make plays and Pope has himself a great squad. With how well he is positioned with a number of ther top guys in the class, Pope has an opportunity to build an elite squad.

Ryan Hampton | UK Athletics

What do the experts have to say about Kentucky's first 2027 addition? Here is what 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein says in his scouting report of Hampton:

"While he turned 18 in May of 2026, he’s still just learning to put his vast tools together. He’s a volume scorer who shows some real flashes of creation, can be athletic in the open floor, and a wing rebounder, but can simultaneously be wild with his decisions and shot selection at times," Finkelstein said. "He has good use of both hands, soft floaters, can pull-up over top of smaller defenders, or spin into a one-foot step-back that he likes to go to when he gets deep enough. He also shows flashes of being crafty with his footwork in the lane, varying his stride length to create separation or angles in traffic. He’s not yet a consistent three-point shooter, but has the touch to develop. ...Most of all though, it’s just about the efficiency of his approach and decision-making that could help take his game to new levels as he learns to play within the flow, move off the ball at times, and take high percentage shots."

Pope is certainly off to a good start by getting a top 10 recruit locked up who is going to put up a lot of points in Lexington.

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RJ Hampton pulled up for his little brother 🚨👀



5⭐️ Ryan Hampton is averaging 22.5 PPG on EYBL 17U 🔥 @ryhamp14 @RjHampton14 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/PDVvwAmZQP — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 4, 2026