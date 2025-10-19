What will Kentucky do at point guard if Jaland Lowe's injury is long term?
The Blue-White Game is always a very exciting time for Kentucky fans because it signifies the start of the basketball season, which is right around the corner, but this year's game took a scary turn for Kentucky fans.
The Wildcats saw their starting point guard, Jaland Lowe, go down with an injury, and it sounds like he popped his shoulder out of place. There have been a ton of different reports on the timeline for this injury, but the timeline is not the conversation we are going to have today.
The conversation that we are going to have has to do with what Kentucky is going to do at point guard while Lowe is out. Hopefully, he isn't out too long, but with the Purdue exhibition coming up on Friday, the Wildcats will need an answer.
The players who can run the point for this team are Collin Chandler, Jasper Johnson, Denzel Aberdeen, and, according to Coach Mark Pope, Otega Oweh. It would make sense for either Aberdeen or Chandler to start at the point while Lowe is out.
Knowing Aberdeen is already starting at the two, it would make sense for Chandler to take over at the one. Last season, with Lamont Butler dealing with different injuries and Kerr Kriisa having a season-ending injury, the Wildcats needed Chandler to step up at point guard, and toward the end of the season, he did just that.
A big talking point this offseason for Kentucky was the backup point guard spot. The Wildcats have a lot of combo guards but not many true backup point guards, so it was a big concern to think about this team without Lowe.
Chandler has had a good offseason and proved last year at the tail end of the season that he can run this system.
Another option that could work is to start Aberdeen at the one and Johnson who played well in the Blue-White Game at the two.
Lowe looked good in the Blue-White game and looked extremely comfortable in the Pope system. Hopefully, he isn't out too long, but it does sound like he avoided any kind of season-ending injury.
If Lowe is to miss some time, the Wildcats have a lot of talented guards, but it will hurt to start the season without Lowe and Jayden Quaintance if the Wildcats' point guard does miss time.
Kentucky needs a point guard to step up behind Lowe, with how important guard play is in March. This will give opportunities for players like Chandler, Johnson, and Aberdeen to get some reps at the one to prepare for big moments in March.