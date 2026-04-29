While overshadowed by the Tyran Stokes announcement Justin McBride is a good addition for Kentucky

Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff had a very interesting day on Tuesday as Tyran Stokes finally announced his commitment, and he picked the Kansas Jayhawks over the Wildcats. This was a massive blow to Big Blue Nation, but funny enough, there was a positive announcement right before Stokes made his decision.

Justin McBride announced that he was committing to Kentucky about an hour before Stokes told the world he would be playing for the Jayhawks. Last week, McBride was in Lexington for a visit, and Big Blue Nation fully expects him to commit. He didn’t for a few days, and then Kentucky landed Senegalese power forward Ousmane N’Diaye, so some didn’t feel the Wildcats would land McBride.

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The news on the JMU forward went quiet, then out of nowhere, he picked Kentucky. McBride is a really good addition for the Wildcats, but it will not be at the forefront of Kentucky fans' minds today because of the Stokes news. Last season for the Dukes, McBride averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He shot a very efficient 49.4% from the field and 40% from three.

This 40% three-point percentage came on 3.1 attempts per game, so he truly is capable of popping out and making a three, which will be a big boost for the Kentucky offense. N’Diaye is also capable of making a three-pointer, which means both of the power forwards this season for the Wildcats can shoot the ball. This was a problem last season for Pope’s Wildcats.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The one concern I have with McBride is how he will be able to defend in the SEC, knowing he is only 6’7 and struggled to defend last year in the Sun Belt. If he doesn’t play good defense next season for Pope and the Wildcats, this could be a real issue. N’Diaye can defend, but at times he can struggle, so this could be a concern at the four next season.

If I were guessing right now, I would assume that N’Diaye will win the job as the starter for the Wildcats at the four, but perhaps the college hoops experience of McBride could give him the edge. After missing on Donnie Freeman, there was some real concern about the four, but I do believe that Coach Pope and the staff did a good job adding N’Diaye and McBride. I believe the four will be in good shape this year if these two defend.

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