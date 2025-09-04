Who are the three toughest opponents on Kentucky basketball's 2025-26 schedule?
Mark Pope made a statement with who he scheduled for the Kentucky Wildcats in the non-conference next season. The Wildcats will face teams such as St. John's, Louisville, Indiana, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Michigan State, not even counting their preseason exhibition matchups with Purdue and Georgetown.
That's a significant step up from year's past, and combine that with the SEC schedule, Kentucky could have one of the best overall schedules in college basketball next season. It begs the question, who are the three toughest opponents awaiting the Wildcats next season.
1. St. John's
This is no doubt one of Kentucky's biggest tests next season and combine it being early in the season with all of the Pope-Pitino storylines that surround it, this one is an easy choice. The Red Storm program has really gotten back to its glory days since Rick Pitino took over. In his first season, Pitino lead the Jonnies to a 20-13 season, but has since positioned them as one of the best teams in college basketball, going 31-5 last season, 18-2 in Big East play. St. John's might also have the best center in the country in returning senior Zuby Ejoifor. They're also seen as a top 5 team heading into the season also by bringing in transfers Ian Jackson, Bryce Hopkins, and Joson Sanon, all of which averaged double digits last season.
2. Florida
The defending National Champions will be loaded once again, especially in the backcourt, which could be a very electric one with transfers Boogie Fland and Xavian Lee joining the fold. Lee in particular was a very hot commodity in the portal this offseason after averaging 16.9 points per game at Princeton last season. Their backcourt will be a major key for them next season, one reason why they will enter as one of the best teams in the country once again.
3. Louisville
This hasn't been the case in recent years, but second-year head coach Pat Kelsey will have a really good squad in 2025-26 and entering the season will be a Final Four contender after Kelsey produced a team with a 27-8 record that lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Heading into next season, the Cardinals will present a stud freshman guard in Mikel Brown Jr., along with high-profile transfers Isaac McKneely and Ryan Conwell.
Kentucky is going to have plenty of resume-boosting win opportunities next season, along with also helping prepare them for the postseason with how many marquee matchups they will be involved in.