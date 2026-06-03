Will Mason Williams have a role this season for Kentucky?

One of the most interesting offseason additions for the Kentucky Wildcats was that of four-star point guard Mason Williams. He was the Wildcats' only high school recruit in the 2026 class, and he came as a package deal with his father, Mo Williams. Now, Mo is an assistant coach for Pope and the Wildcats, bringing an NBA voice to the staff.

Mo was an NBA Champion and an All-Star during his long career. The former point guard will be a huge asset to this roster, helping improve the guard play for the Wildcats. Mason Williams is a player many believe was brought to Lexington to be a bench player this season and develop into a playable asset for Pope and the Wildcats, but I think he could play this season.

Tennessee Collegiate Academy’s Mason Williams (2) looks to make a move against Utah Prep’s Josiah Stroughter (2) during a EYBL Scholastic League game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason I believe Williams could see the floor this season for the Wildcats is that there isn’t a ton of depth in the backcourt. Behind Alex Wilkins, Zoom Diallo, and Jerone Morton, this backcourt doesn’t have a ton of depth. I have felt for weeks now that the staff should go and get another guard.

I feel that the staff not having done this means one of two things. One being a player like Kam Williams could be playing for the two. The other is that Mason Williams has turned heads early into his time in Lexington, and fans believe there is a real shot he could play a role this season for Kentucky.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Knowing how bad the injury bug has hurt the Wildcats during the Pope era, it would be really helpful for the upside of this team if Williams were able to develop a little faster than everyone expected and become a playable piece for this team now. I have heard some good things surrounding the program about their thoughts on Williams, so Big Blue Nation shouldn’t be surprised if he sees the floor some this season.

Morton is a good player and a solid depth piece for this Kentucky team, but no one should be surprised if Williams is able to beat him out to be the backup guard for this team. It would be crazy for the freshman to do this, but I don’t believe it is outside of the world of possibility.

The better Williams is this season as a freshman, the better the depth is for Kentucky in the backcourt.

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