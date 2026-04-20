Will Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins be a good fit playing together at Kentucky?

Mark Pope has added two players via the transfer portal, and those two players are Zoom Diallo from Washington and Alex Wilkins from Furman. The hope is that these two guards will be an elite one-two punch for the Wildcats, but some analysts have concerns. It seems that the plan here is for Wilkins to play the two while Diallo will run the one.

The issue here is that both of these players technically are ones, so some have concerns with how Wilkins will play off the ball. Wilkins is an elite ball handler, and his handles help him create most of his shots. This is what some are concerned with, how he will be able to play in more of a catch-and-shoot role at the two.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) defends Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Diallo is not as good a shooter as Wilkins, and he does not shoot nearly as many threes. Diallo likes to score in other ways, and he should be able to drive and kick out to Wilkins a lot this season. If Pope’s plan truly is to run these two at the one and two, Wilkins will spend the entire offseason working on playing the two, and I don’t believe this transition will be all that hard.

The transition from shooting guard to point guard is much tougher than the other way around. This is a good example of why Jasper Johnson struggled so much this season trying to become a true point guard.

Pope still has to go out and get more players at the two. If Pope can go get some natural twos who are really good shooters, it makes the Diallo-Wilkins experiment no big deal. With a really good two, if Wilkins does not work out at the two, then Pope can move him to the bench to come in for Diallo.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For the national media members who are concerned with how this will work with Diallo at the one and Wilkins at the two, I get it, and it will be a talking point around Kentucky this offseason. Pope still has some chess moves to make in the backcourt to ensure this plan, with Diallo and Wilkins, will work, so there is more stuff to get done.

Diallo and Wilkins are both dynamic scorers, so I expect both of them to have a good future in Lexington. Also, there is a world where Wilkins was brought in to be the backup point guard, but this would be surprising to me. Is this a good plan from Coach Pope?