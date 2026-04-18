Mark Pope and Kentucky have landed a future star point guard in the transfer portal

Mark Pope has been searching far and wide in the transfer portal to reload the Kentucky backcourt, which has lost every single player from last season. Earlier in the week, the Wildcats landed Zoom Diallo, a former Washington point guard, to come in and be the star guard, but now Pope has landed a new guard.

On Saturday evening, Alex Wilkins announced that he will be joining Diallo in the backcourt at Kentucky next season, and this kid is going to be a star. Last season as a true freshman at Furman, the 6’5 point guard averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds per game. He shot 46% from the field and 32.8% from three.

Furman's Alex Wilkins has had a fantastic freshman season leading Furman back into the NCAA tournament



The 6-5, 175 pound PG averaged 17.7 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 4.7 APG while shooting 45.9% from the field.



From the jump, Bob Richey led his star freshman run the offense, Wilkins's is a… pic.twitter.com/a7mlyObGEw — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) March 10, 2026

While players taking the jump from lower-level Division-1 to the SEC don’t always work out, I am very confident that Wilkins will not be one of those players. Watching the film on this kid, he has the offensive skillset to be an NBA Draft pick down the road, and at 6’5, he also has the size to do it.

It will be interesting to see if Pope has any intention to play Wilkins at the two and Diallo at the one. Both of these point guards have the skill set to play at the one and two, but Wilkins does seem to have a wider offensive skill set than Diallo does. This could be the plan for Pope to work with these guards, but there is also a world where Wilkins comes off the bench to back up Diallo.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This is a really good start to the backcourt for Coach Pope, but he does have more players to add. As I said, every guard from last season either hit the portal or is out of eligibility, so the backcourt will need a full revamp. While Wilkins and Diallo are very good scorers, they do have some room to grow as three-point shooters, so Pope needs to go and get some sure-fire three-point threats.

Now all eyes turn to Donnie Freeman as Coach Pope and the staff are still trying to land the former Syracuse power forward. Freeman is gaining interest from other schools, but Kentucky is still in the race.

Wilkins was an elite addition to the team by Coach Pope, and he is going to be a high-level guard who has multiple years of eligibility left. While there is a long way to go, this is a good start for Pope.