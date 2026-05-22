Would both Malachi Moreno and Milan Momcilovic benefit by returning to college?

Kentucky fans are eagerly awaiting two announcements. One, from their star big man in hopes he will return for another year, who was the top priortity this offseason, but also from top target Milan Momcilovic, the star get and excellent fit that Pope is looking to fill out the upcoming roster with. As the weigh their big decisions, NBA folks are giving their opinions on the best option for them.

Obviously, BBN would instantly take both Moreno and Momcilovic in a heartbeat, but ultimately it's all about what they think is best. But what about those who have watched them and talked to them over the past two weeks at the NBA combine? The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman recently polled a number of NBA executives, 10 to be exact, asking them their opinion on if certain prospects should stay in the draft or go back to college. The results should make Kentucky fans excited.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) motions for the crowd to cheer during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As for Moreno, out of the 10 league executives polled, nine of them believe he should return to college for another year, with one saying he needs to take advantage of first-round buzz and stay. Then, there's Momcilovic, who has already said if he slides into late-second round, he would 'probably' come back to college. As for the results on him, all 10 executives said he should return to college for another year. Kentucky's top two priorities by a mile look to be getting some honest feedback from NBA folks and rightfully so because you can't deny the benefits of them coming back and developing.

With Moreno, he does have a unique opportunity this year to be one of the few younger guys left after to top few prospects, which adds intrigue for many front offices, but there's still a big gamble with his projected placement in the draft. With some believing in the first round buzz, there are plenty of mock drafts that have him slotted either on the edge of the first round of the second, which means Moreno isn't a likely first round guarantee. Coming back would not only help him boost his stick, but next year's draft class is expected to be much weaker, giving him a very unique opportunity to take a leap and continue developing his case as a hopeful clear first-round pick by the end of the year.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Momcilovic's case is much clearer, as a return to college could boost his draft stock exponentially. Right now, he is slotted in as a mid-to-late second-round pick in many mock drafts, which is when two-way contracts come in, and that doesn't guarantee you much when you're later in the second round. We've already dove into reasons for fans to be optimistic about a return a few weeks ago. Add in the excellent fit that Momcilovic would be at Kentucky and the duo would be massive, given the Wildcats being projected outside of the top 25 right now.

Get those two, and Kentucky's floor raises significantly and both have an opportunity to really boost their stock throughout the year. We've got a couple of very big decisions coming up for Mark Pope's year three outlook.

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