Mark Pope knew early on Kentucky's competitive spirit would be high

Kentucky basketball has had a very dramatic season, to say the least. From embarrassing losses and having to respond from them, to going on a winning streak that is all about reslilency, it has surely been a wild ride. As Mark Pope described it last week, it has been a 'rollercoaster' of a season.

Throughout this season, Kentucky's competitive spirit has been on display. Even when you count the Wildcats out, they respond. These last seven games have told that story the best, because Kentucky has been forced mutliple times to either comeback or fold. They folded against Vandy, but it was their response on the road against Arkansas that really tells the story of this team. When their backs are against the wall, they answer.

Mark Pope knew all along that this team had very high competitive spirit. Even with all of the unexpected injuries, this team still finds a way to fight back. No point guard, star big man, major depth piece, it does not phase this Kentucky team. They respond and Pope knew that would be a strength even before the season started. Now, in the last seven games, response has been the theme. In a stretch that has included three double-digit comebacks, two of which on the road, as well as responding against a top-15 Arkansas team after an embarrassing loss, their competitive spirit has showed.

"Granted, our roster is so different than it was five months ago, but when we were working in the summer, the thing that stuck out to me was our team's competitive spirit," Pope said of this Kentucky team. "We just had this beautiful competitive spirit. It was awesome. And then, for maybe one hundred different reasons, it just felt like we were having a tough time getting it out in games. And then you think about these guys' last seven games and you think about their competitive spirit, like, it's epic. I don't know if I've been on a seven-game stretch where guys have shown more self destructiveness and incredible resilience in a stretch, it's awesome. It's really fun. I think it says a lot about our guys' character and their refusal to kind of stop. And it's inspiring."

Kentucky is now in a really good spot in the conference, as they have six Quad 1 opportunities still to come. Believe it or not, but Pope's squad can put togethera sneaky-good resume in the conference. There is plenty of opportunities ahead for a team that, at the beginning of SEC play, was in a very rough spot.

More Kentucky basketball news