5-Star Wide Receiver Ryan Wingo Visiting Kentucky This Weekend

As Kentucky's visitor list grows bigger and bigger, the Wildcats will now also host a big-time 5-star recruit in Lexington this weekend.

Ryan Wingo, the No. 6 player in the 2024 Class (247Sports Composite) is set to visit Kentucky this weekend as the Wildcats take on South Carolina.

Wingo, who's listed at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, hails from Saint Louis and currently plays for St. Louis University High School. He's listed as the No. 1 WR in his class, and currently holds offers from over 30 Power Five schools, including Kentucky.

The top recruit will get a good look at what freshmen Dane Key and Barion Brown are currently doing in the Wildcats' offense. Wingo's name is certainly one to keep an eye on as his recruitment will certainly pick up.

