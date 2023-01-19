Kentucky Offers 2024 5-Star Small Forward Naasir Cunningham

After missing out on one 5-star talent in the 2024 class earlier this week, Kentucky is making moves after another desired prospect.

Naasir Cunningham — a 6-foot-7, 170-pound small forward out of West Orange, N.J., — announced on Wednesday afternoon that he has received an offer from the Wildcats:

Cunningham is considered the No. 4 player in the 2024 class, per the On3 Consensus. The ESPN 100 and 247Sports both rank him as the No. 3 player in the class. He currently resides in Atlanta, playing with the YNG Dreamerz for Overtime Elite alongside 2023 Kentucky signee Rob Dillingham.

New Jersey has become a hotbed for coach John Calipari and UK, as two of the five 2023 commits — DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw — are headed to Lexington from Camden High School in The Garden State.

The offer to Cunningham comes just two days after top 2024 target Ian Jackson — a 5-star shooting guard and No. 2 overall player in the class — announced his decision to commit to North Carolina over Kentucky. Ace Bailey, the No. 6 player in the class, also committed elsewhere this week, choosing Rutgers over UK, as well as a host of other schools still in the running in his recruitment.

Kentucky is yet to lock down a commitment for the 2024 class, though offers have been sprinkled throughout the top of the heap — Cunningham included. The wing holds offers from multiple other heavy hitters, such as UNC, Duke and Kansas.

In an interview with On3's Jamie Shaw back in October 2022, Cunningham said that four schools — Texas, Duke, Arkansas and Kansas — were "hitting the hardest" at the time.

You can find highlights of the touted forward below:

More on UK's win over the Georgia Bulldogs HERE.

CJ Fredrick has emerged as a necessary leader for Kentucky. More HERE.

More on Sahvir Wheeler's future playing time HERE.

More on Ian Jackson's commitment to North Carolina HERE.

More on how a players-only meeting shifted Kentucky's momentum HERE.

John Calipari found vindication in Kentucky's victory over the Volunteers. More HERE.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.