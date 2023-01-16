Skip to main content

Kentucky Target, 5-Star Small Forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey Commits to Rutgers

The Wildcats were thought to be frontrunners for the top-10 player in the '24 class before his announcement to head up north to Piscataway, N.J.

One of the first big names in the 2024 recruiting class is off the board, in a bit of a surprise move. 

Airious "Ace" Bailey — a 6-foot-10, 185-pound small forward out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. — confirmed on Sunday evening that he has committed to Rutgers. TheScore's Jordan Schultz broke the news, noting that Kentucky was indeed high in the running for the coveted prospect:

The decision to head to Piscataway, N.J. was a shocking one, in that the 5-star talent had just trimmed his list of schools still in contention down to 12 on New Year's Day

On Sept. 13, 2022, UK coach John Calipari took a visit to see Bailey, subsequently offering the forward on the same day. Kentucky was the fourth Power 5 school to offer, with Tennessee and Auburn being notables who jumped out ahead. 

The Wildcats were thought to be one of the frontrunners for the top-10 recruit, who was rated as the No. 6 player in the class, per the On3 Consensus. Instead, he has become the highest-ranked recruit in Rutgers basketball history. Bailey told 247Sports' Travis Branham that Rutgers "feels like home."

Another one of Kentucky's top targets for 2024 — 5-star shooting guard and No. 2 player in the class Ian Jackson — will announce his decision on Monday afternoon, with the Wildcats and North Carolina the top schools in contention. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More on Jackson's upcoming decision HERE

Learn more about Kentucky's incoming 2023 class HERE.

John Calipari found vindication in Kentucky's victory over the Volunteers. More HERE.

Game notes from the win can be found HERE.

Hear what Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin had to say about the win HERE.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19555353_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Kentucky Target, 5-Star Small Forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey Commits to Rutgers

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19353780_168390308_lowres (1)
Men's Basketball

How a Players-Only Meeting Changed Kentucky's Mindset Ahead of Triumph Over Tennessee

By Hunter Shelton
mbb_fredrick_and_thiero_-_pre-georgia.mp4 (720p)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: CJ Fredrick, Adou Thiero Speak Ahead of Georgia Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17423613_168390308_lowres
Football

Liam Coen on Will Levis: 'His Best Football is Still Ahead of Him'

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19591421_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Report: Ian Jackson to Announce College Decision on Monday

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19789371_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Three Staggering Numbers From Kentucky's 63-56 Win Over Tennessee

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19365954_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky DB Transfer Kobi Albert Commits to Mississippi State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19788887_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

John Calipari Finds Vindication in Kentucky's Conquering of No. 5 Tennessee

By Hunter Shelton