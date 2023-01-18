Kentucky Takes Visit to 3-Star Lineman Target William 'Woo' Spencer

The Early Signing Period has taken the shine away from Feb. 1 — the original National Signing Day.

Kentucky and coach Mark Stoops locked down 17 of its 18 current members of the 2023 class during the three-day window from Dec. 21-23. It later added 4-star running back Jamarion Wilcox — who is considered one of the most important additions of the class.

There are now less than two weeks left until NSD, and while the Wildcats are far from active on the trail, they are still in the running for a 3-star lineman.

William "Woo" Spencer is the No. 444 player in the '23 class, per the On3 Consensus. Spencer has been a target of the Wildcats for some time, as lead recruiter Vince Marrow was the first to make an offer in March 2021. Six other Power Five programs have since offered the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, who's considered the No. 6 player in the state of Indiana, coming out of New Albany Senior High.

On Christmas Day, Spencer announced his final four teams, including the Wildcats, as well as Louisville, Mississippi State and Michigan State.

The Wildcats are now looking to make a solid final impression, as recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow took a visit to the 3-star on Tuesday:

Spencer most recently took an unofficial visit to Louisville last weekend. It's expected to be a Bluegrass battle between Stoops and Cardinals new head coach Jeff Brohm for the Indiana product. 247Sports National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu projects the D-lineman as a Power Five starter:

Two-way player in high school who could play either offensive line or defensive line come college. Bigger body, but well proportioned and looks college ready. Shows some twitch and has good quickness getting out of his stance. Strong, punches with violence on offense and can drive defenders backwards and into the ground. Power makes him hard to stop as a bull-rusher on defense. Has the same quickness off the snap there. Can be a big, strong zero-tech, but is a good enough athlete to move all around the line of scrimmage and play as a three or five-tech in certain situations. Needs to polish technique on defense, and regardless of position, will have to adjust to a much higher level of competition in college, but has the body type, strength and play demeanor to be a very good college player and potential NFL draft pick at either position.

The Wildcats added two D-linemen during the Early Signing Period in 3-stars Tavion Gadson and Tommy Ziesmer. UK's high school class is rated as the 32nd-best in the nation, while Stoops and Marrow are still on the hunt to add more talent.

