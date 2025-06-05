Aaron Rodgers' Official Declaration Likely Spells Out Bad News For Will Howard
The wait is finally over.
Aaron Rodgers is finally confirming he's signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, confirmed by multiple sources.
After what feels like forever, the Steelers have their QB1 in the four-time MVP.
This likely moves forward K-State quarterback Will Howard back to the third quarterback spot. Howard was receiving encouraging news from outsiders about the team possibly ditching Rodgers, leaving Mason Rudolph as the only competition for the starting position. Rodgers could still be underwhelming and be benched, but now it's likely that Howard doesn't see much action.
This move frankly doesn't move many, as the Steelers' offense is projected to be an underwhelming unit for what seems like the last half-decade. Signing Rodgers gives them a placeholder ahead of Rudolph and Howard, but they are still probably expected to be the third-best team in the division.
Regardless, Howard has been in this position nearly his whole career. He shifted around the Wildcats' quarterback room and was undermined ahead of his Ohio State title run. This is another obstacle he will attempt to overcome.
"That's what I like to hang my hat on, just working hard," Howard said in his May 23 interview with reporter Missi Matthews. "I may not be the most talented guy in the world, but I'm gonna outwork everybody. And that's kinda what I like to be about. Bringing the heart, bringing the fire, and outworking people."
More K-State News
Legendary Kansas State Running Back Gets Huge Shoutout From NFL
ESPN Gives K-State Huge Props After Latest Ranking Among Big 12 Schools