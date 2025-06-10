K-State's DJ Giddens Turning Heads In Fantasy Football World
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is gaining attention at the next level.
Giddens was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. During training camp, he has turned heads as a potential backup to star running back Johnathan Taylor.
Dynasty Dad, a well-known fantasy football creator, even cited Giddens as one of his favorite "insurance" running backs for the season.
“DJ Giddens is one of my favorite INSURANCE RBs,” he wrote on X. “Learning the Position, but has Tools. Creates yards with elusiveness, natural hands, and route-running, and back-to-back 1600-yard seasons."
Taylor's history of injuries has led to missed games throughout his career, potentially opening the door for Giddens to make an impact during his rookie season. Additionally, with Taylor's recent three-year, $42 million extension, Giddens could serve as a valuable backup or future asset.
Fans are also joking that Giddens could be a better rusher than Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.
While at Kansas State, Giddens had 3,087 rushing yards, third-most in school history. He was in elite company with Darren Sproles as one of four Wildcats to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons. In his last season, Giddens had two consecutive games of 180-plus rushing yards against Oklahoma State and Colorado.
Scouts note that Giddens needs to improve his pass protection and receiving skills, however, these are areas that should develop with increased reps during training camp and preseason.
