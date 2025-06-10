K-State's Avery Johnson Gets New Form Of Protection With New NIL Deal
One of the most significant changes in college athletics has been the ability for college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Since NIL became legal in July 2021, players have profited in any way possible, including Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson.
Johnson, who already boasts his own strawberry lemonade drink, added CVS Pharmacy and WTC Fiber to his NIL partnerships. He posted the announcement on his social media Tuesday afternoon.
In his post for CVS, Johnson is seen on a boat using sunscreen to protect himself from the UV rays after a day out on the water. In the advertisement, Johnson emphasizes the importance of using sunscreen in everyday life.
In his advertisement for the internet provider WTC Fiber, the dual-threat quarterback promotes the company's fast-paced internet across Manhattan, KS.
Though Wildcats fans aren't sure their internet speed compares to Johnson's.
Johnson's NIL valuation of $1.6 million (On3 Sports) ranks No. 40 nationally across all sports and No. 3 among Big 12 quarterbacks, trailing only behind Arizona State's Sam Leavitt ($3.1 million) and TCU's Josh Hoover ($2.4 million).
The state of finances toward college athletics is changing. But for now, Johnson can enjoy his lemonade while protected from the sun with CVS sunblock and sharing his NIL deals on social media via WTC Fiber internet.
