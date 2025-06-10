Kstate

K-State's Avery Johnson Gets New Form Of Protection With New NIL Deal

In the new age of college athletics NIL is king. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson showed off his NIL deals with both CVS and WTC Fiber.

Seth Kunz

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) celebrates after defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
One of the most significant changes in college athletics has been the ability for college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Since NIL became legal in July 2021, players have profited in any way possible, including Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson.

Johnson, who already boasts his own strawberry lemonade drink, added CVS Pharmacy and WTC Fiber to his NIL partnerships. He posted the announcement on his social media Tuesday afternoon.

In his post for CVS, Johnson is seen on a boat using sunscreen to protect himself from the UV rays after a day out on the water. In the advertisement, Johnson emphasizes the importance of using sunscreen in everyday life.

In his advertisement for the internet provider WTC Fiber, the dual-threat quarterback promotes the company's fast-paced internet across Manhattan, KS.

Though Wildcats fans aren't sure their internet speed compares to Johnson's.

Johnson's NIL valuation of $1.6 million (On3 Sports) ranks No. 40 nationally across all sports and No. 3 among Big 12 quarterbacks, trailing only behind Arizona State's Sam Leavitt ($3.1 million) and TCU's Josh Hoover ($2.4 million).

The state of finances toward college athletics is changing. But for now, Johnson can enjoy his lemonade while protected from the sun with CVS sunblock and sharing his NIL deals on social media via WTC Fiber internet.

SETH KUNZ

Seth is a journalism student at the University of Missouri. He is a big follower of Big 12 athletics, especially football and basketball. He is also part of the student-run radio station, KCOU 88.1 FM. He is a native of Williamsville, Ill.