AP Top 25: Kansas State Wildcats One Spot Away From Passing Powerhouse
The Kansas State Wildcats dominated in their sixth victory of the season, taking down the West Virginia Mountaineers 45-18.
Still, their position in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll barely shifted. The Wildcats came in at No. 16, moving up one spot from the previous week. There is, however, some exciting news potentially on the horizon.
One slot ahead of K-State is the usual powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, which lost their second game of the year Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers. Alabama's schedule does not lighten much, as they face the No. 19-ranked Missouri Tigers next weekend. Alternatively, the Boise St. Broncos and Heisman Trophy contender Ashton Jeanty are one rank behind.
ESPN's stat to know for Kansas State is "This was the Wildcats' ninth game with 40-plus points since the start of last season (third this year), the most among Big 12 teams during that span."
The Wildcats are expecting to pick up another win on Oct. 26, facing the 2-5 Kansas Jayhawks. Following that, coach Chris Klieman and company take on the 2-5 Houston Cougars.
If all goes according to plan, the Wildcats could pass the Crimson Tide as soon as next weekend.
