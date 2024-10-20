Avery Johnson Applauds Kansas State Coaches For Igniting His Performance
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson grows on the football field every week but remains the same humble person off it.
Johnson relied mostly on his legs to start the season, with K-State's coaching staff often catering to it. Now, the Wildcats feel comfortable scheming up the calls based on their opponent. Exploiting the holes in pass coverage was crucial against West Virginia, as they put an emphasis on stopping Johnson and D.J. Giddens on the ground.
The K-State quarterback pushed credit to the coaching staff for his success in the air.
"It just starts with our coaching staff and the scheme they put together," Johnson began. "This week they did a really good job kind of finding some holes in that West Virginia defense, and then it was just me going through progressions and exploiting those."
Johnson finished the game against the Mountaineers with 298 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came through the air. With the 2-5 Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Cougars coming up on their schedule, expect the sophomore quarterback to continue focusing on the passing aspect of his style of play.
Kansas State vs. Kansas kicks off at 12 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
AP Top 25: Kansas State Wildcats One Spot Away From Passing Powerhouse
Kansas State Thrilled With QB Avery Johnson's Evolution As A Passer
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI