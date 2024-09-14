Avery Johnson Describes K-State's Running Game As 'Pick Your Poison'
The Kansas State Wildcats dominated on the ground in Friday's blowout win against Arizona, largely due to the threat from quarterback Avery Johnson.
Johnson rushed for more than 100 yards for the first time in his collegiate career (110), but made sure to credit the Wildcats' running back tandem of D.J. Giddens and Dylan Edwards.
"I just wouldn't want to be on the other side of it," Johnson joked. "D.J. always makes the first guy miss. He's going to run guys over and run through you. I mean, Dylan is the same way. He's quick, stops his feet, gets you to stop, and gets going right again.
"So just being able to have all three of us with that offensive line blocking for us each snap makes it hard on defenses," Johnson shared.
Johnson not yet showcasing a breakout performance in the air is not slowing down K-State's attack. Giddens and Edwards combined for 127 yards on the ground along with a touchdown.
"Credit to D.J. and Dylan because those guys take a lot of the eyes off me," Johnson said. "You have to respect what they do with the football in their hands, so I never really know how teams are going to play us. It's kind of like pick your poison, either take me away or take D.J. away, and Arizona chose to take the running back away, and it's my job to make them pay for that."
The Wildcats return to action next Saturday against the BYU Cougars.
