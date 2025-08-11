Avery Johnson Details Why Kansas State Is Poised For Monster Season
Kansas State has received a lot of outside hype this offseason.
Now, it's time to hear what people on the inside are saying. Junior quarterback Avery Johnson is all in this season, declaring the progress more recognizable than last year.
"As far as where we are this time compared to last year, I think we've made big strides and big improvements," Johnson said in his Aug. 6 press conference. "We've got a lot of pieces and talented players, so I'm really excited to see what this team can do when fall runs around."
Naturally, a player is going to hype up his team in the preseason and predict a good year for his squad. But it's still likely music to fans' ears, who hope their program can fulfill its Big 12 ambitions and possibly clinch a postseason spot. Johnson's reliance on the tight ends and running backs can now be expanded to the receiving room after major veteran additions.
"I'm super comfortable and confident," Johnson said. "I think I can only go as far as the people around me, and I understand that. We have so much talent at the offensive line position, the receivers, running backs, tight ends, you name it. Those guys make my job so easy, and I'll continue to say that. We have some talented skill players, and those guys up front are gonna protect their butts off for me all year. I'm just thankful to be in the position that I am."
One of Kansas State's very own finally took the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a dominant preseason victory Sunday night.
And no, we're not talking about Will Howard. Instead, veteran backup Skylar Thompson took center stage against the Jacksonville Jaguars, going 20-of-28 for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
"Coming into a new organization, a new team, kind of a little bit of a fresh start for me," Thompson said in his postgame interview. "I was excited to go play some football and help out my teammates. Definitely did that today.”
It's only the preseason, but the return of football after nearly six months is refreshing. Perhaps this performance can catapult Thompson into a starting position this season.
Okay, we won't go that far.
