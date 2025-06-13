Big 12 Commissioner Doesn't Mince Words On Expanded Playoff Format
The College Football Playoffs have been rumored to expand, adding postseason spots for the Big Ten and SEC as early as 2026.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is not a fan of the proposition, believing it furthers the gap between his conference and the juggernauts.
"I didn't like it," Yormark said Wednesday on the Triple Option podcast. "Obviously, that model's been out there for almost a year now. I didn't like it because I just felt like it created a huge divide between us and [SEC and the Big Ten]. As you guys know, I have good self-awareness. I know where we reside in the world of college football. But I just felt that it put a line in the sand that didn't need to be there."
The CFP was expanded to 12 teams in 2024, and this new proposal would expand it to 14 or 16 teams. With this expanded format, the Big 12 has been projected by many to make serious noise across the conference en route to the national title. Arizona State has gained the most hype, but Kansas State, BYU, and Texas Tech have staked their claims as well.
The Wildcats finished last season at 9-4, losing three of their last four regular-season games but picking up a Rate Bowl victory to end on a high note. The program is confident in quarterback Avery Johnson progressing, as well as the veteran receiving corps providing weapons outside of star Jayce Brown.
They open up the season against Iowa State on Aug. 23.
