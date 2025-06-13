Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Has Rough First Impressions Of Will Howard
Will Howard is already making headlines at Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp, but not always for the right reasons.
The rookie quarterback, who led Ohio State to a national championship last season, has shown glimpses of true NFL potential. However, Howard's early practices have drawn concerns of instability, serving as a reminder of the difficult transition from college stardom to the pros.
Jeff Hathhorn, sports director of 93.7 The Fan, called the Steelers quarterback “inconsistent” on Wednesday’s edition of The PM Team.
“There are times you're watching, like he made a throw today to Darnell Washington over the middle in a two-minute drill for a touchdown that was picturesque for about a 20-yard score. But then there are other throws you're watching, like, 'Oh man.' Or decisions he might make that he just didn't look, he didn't find the right guy, or he wasn't where he should have been," Hathhorn said.
While Howard arrived in Pittsburgh bringing a winning pedigree, concerns followed him throughout the Draft. He was viewed more as a developmental prospect than an immediate impact player, which led to growing concerns.
Thankfully, he'll have the guidance and support of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has already expressed his desire to take Howard under his wing.
“I’ll help him out as much as I can,” Rodgers said to the media earlier in the week.
With mandatory minicamp coming to a close, Howard showed overall flashes of promise, bringing some encouragement to the Steelers’ offense. However, the upcoming season will require patience, refinement, and consistent guidance to nurture his progress.
