Early Week, Early Kickoff: Kickoff Time Set for Kansas State vs Iowa State
Kansas State fans will be able to enjoy a pre-game brunch before their team suits up against Iowa State on Aug. 23. On Tuesday, it was announced that the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic will kick off at 11 a.m. CST on ESPN.
The matchup will kickstart the Wildcats and Cyclones, but could also serve as the kickoff to the college football season.
The Farmageddon rivalry dates to 1917, with Iowa State taking a 10-7 victory. They currently lead the series with a record of 54-50-4. Kansas State is 2-4 against Iowa State under coach Chris Klieman, with its last victory in 2022.
Kansas State will showcase its revamped offense under first-year offensive coordinator Matt Wells. Wells retains quarterback Avery Johnson for his second year starting, joined by returners like running back Dylan Edwards and star receiver Jayce Brown. Wide receiver transfers Jaron Tibbs, Jerand Bradley, and Caleb Medford also make their Kansas State debuts.
Klieman is excited to unveil the new unit this fall, especially with Johnson's development this past season.
“You can tell there’s so much more of a comfort level," Klieman said in his May 2 conference. "Last year at this time, he had played one game and he had tried to keep progressing him. Now you can tell he’s got another 12, 13 games under his belt. The confidence and leadership that he has just made our whole offense a lot more confident and efficient.”
