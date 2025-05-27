NCAA Hoops Insider Claims K-State Paid $1.5 Million Less For Big-Time Transfer
Kansas State basketball fans were ecstatic at the news of reeling in college standout PJ Haggerty Monday afternoon.
Others weren't as impressed. Many fans were disappointed when Haggerty withdrew from the Draft to spend another year as a collegiate player. It's his fourth school in four years.
"4th school...smh have some loyalty," one fan commented under Haggerty's Instagram post. "You had it great at Memphis under Coach Penny."
Haggerty averaged 21.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting last season, with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He ranked third nationally in scoring, earning the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year award. Haggerty had an impressive Combine display, prompting many to believe he'd aim for the pros.
Haggerty joins a lengthy list of collegiate athletes being accused of chasing financial gain instead of contributing to the game.
But even for his doubters and onlookers, Wildcats fans have shown enough love for Haggerty to shut the noise out. They are excited for his potential alongside star transfer additions like forward Marcus Johnson and guard Abdi Bashir Jr.
For now, at least.
We'll see how it plays out for the reigning AAC Player of the Year. Last season, forward Coleman Hawkins left a bristling Illinois team and withdrew from the Draft to play for Kansas State. He secured a hefty $2 million deal but failed to make the Tournament, while his Draft stock lowered after dipping in production.
Let's hope the same doesn't happen for Haggerty.
