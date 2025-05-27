Will Howard Should Be Elated By Former NFL GM's Aaron Rodgers Take
Aaron Rodgers is dominating sports talk shows with his offseason dilemma with the Pittsburgh Steelers, or lack thereof.
Many believe that Rodgers signing with the team would signal more bench time for national champion Will Howard, who is the projected No. 3 quarterback should they acquire the four-time MVP. However, one of the latest ESPN projections suggests that Howard sees the field even if Rodgers lands in Pittsburgh.
“If Aaron Rodgers is a Band-Aid for a year, because again he’ll be 42, let’s see what we have in Will Howard,” Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN's Get Up! Monday morning. “He won a national championship, he’s the sixth-round pick, and maybe by the end of the season, they have something or they don’t. That will inform their plans for 2026 and beyond.”
Many on ESPN aren't happy with the Steelers waiting this long for a declining problem-oriented quarterback like Rodgers. He's playing nowhere near his MVP form from 2021, confusing many as to why Pittsburgh is granting him so much leeway in his passive decision-making.
However, the Steelers' offseason with their signal-callers has been underwhelming, forcing their hand for whatever they can get. They failed to bring back Justin Fields or Russell Wilson and waited until the sixth round of the NFL Draft to get a quarterback. Of course, if Howard pans out, no one will look twice at Pittsburgh. But for now, many are disappointed in their quarterback situation, as it signals another mediocre season for Mike Tomlin.
“We’ll see how it goes, but I do think Will Howard will have a chance to play at some point this season though,” Tannenbaum said.
