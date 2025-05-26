K-State Gets Major Transfer Win With PJ Haggerty Commitment
Kansas State basketball has made its biggest move yet.
The program received a blockbuster commitment from Memphis star guard PJ Haggerty.
Haggerty told ESPN he's withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and will join the Wildcats for the 2025-26 season. The reigning American Athletic Conference Player (AAC) of the Year and consensus All-American, widely considered the top player remaining in the transfer portal.
It was anticipated to be a two-horse race between K-State and North Carolina State. However, it was recently reported that the Wildcats were gaining momentum and emerging as the frontrunner to land the point guard due to an enticing NIL package.
This will now be Haggerty's fourth stop during his college career following stints at TCU, Tulsa, and Memphis.
This 6-3 redshirt sophomore averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assist while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. During the 2023-24 season, while suiting for Tulsa, Haggerty averaged 21.2 points which garnered interest from Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
Haggerty will join an impressive transfer portal class featuring Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Nate Johnson (Akron), Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson, Abdi Bashir (Omaha), Khamari McGriff (UNC Wilmington), Serbian guard Andrej Kostic, and JUCO center Stephen Osei.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang should be ecstatic to go into next season with this amount of firepower.
More K-State News
Kansas State Fans Gush Over Transfer Marcus Johnson's Rare Physical Build
ESPN Revisits Forgotten Part Of Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman's Career
K-State’s Matthew Driscoll Endorses ‘Serving’ As A Key Coaching Strength