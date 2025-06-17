CBS Sports Analyst Lauds Bennett Stirtz At The Expense Of Kansas State
Bennett Stirtz had a plethora of magnificent performances in his first season with Drake.
Kansas State fans were unfortunately front row for one of them. Stirtz had one of his most memorable performances against the Wildcats in 2024, dropping 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including the game-winner in overtime.
CBS Sports analyst Isaac Trotter had to remind Wildcats fans of this performance in a recent social media post hailing Stirtz. He highlighted a play of the former Bulldogs guard winning his one-on-one with David N'Guessan at the top of the key, and then finishing a contest against Coleman Hawkins at the basket.
"Watching more Bennett Stirtz today, and man, his drives are just stupid-good," Trotter tweeted. "Putting David N’Guessan on skates isn’t easy, and that finish around Coleman Hawkins is toughhh. All of this translates at Iowa."
Stirtz averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in his first season in the NCAA Division I. He transferred to Iowa, following his longtime coach Ben McCollum on another journey to build a winning program. He did not enter the NBA Draft and will instead compete in the Big Ten next season.
"I made the decision three days ago that I'm not going to," Stirtz said on the HawkCast Podcast in April. "I've been talking to a lot of agents -- they said you've got to go through it all in. You've got to be all in on the process. I want to be all in on Iowa, so I decided not to."
