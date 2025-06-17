K-State's 2026 Class Strengthened By Highly-Recruited Safety Commit
Kansas State is on a roll after adding another defensive recruit to its growing 2026 class.
Nick McClellan, a safety from St. Louis, Missouri, announced his commitment to Kansas State on Monday. As one of the more sought-after recruits, McClellan initially received an offer in May 2024. The Wildcats' consistent communication with him over the past year paid dividends.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety chose the Wildcats over 11 different programs, including Kansas, Iowa State, and Missouri. McClellan is ranked as the No. 14 recruit in Missouri and the No. 98 safety nationally, per 247sports.
McClellan is K-State's fourth commitment since Saturday, joining three-star defensive lineman Kingston Hall (Tahlequah, OK), three-star defensive back Garrick Dixon (O'Fallon, MO), and three-star wide receiver/defensive back Hannibal Carter Navies (Loganville, GA).
Kansas State Adds Agile Three-Star Defensive Lineman To 2026 Recruiting Class
Kansas State has secured a commitment from another three-star defensive player, continuing to solidify the 2026 recruiting class.
Kingston Hall, a 6-foot-3 and 267-pound defensive lineman from Oklahoma, announced his commitment to Kansas State on Sunday. The three-star prospect chose the Wildcats over Baylor, East Central, Maryland, North Texas, UNLV, among others.
This past season at Tahlequah High School, Hall recorded 37 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks. A multi-sport athlete, Hall ran a 12.27 100-meter dash at 267 pounds. Hall is ranked as the No. 22 recruit in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.
