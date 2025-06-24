Ex-K-State Forward Coleman Hawkins Strongly Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton Injury
Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles' tear in the Indiana Pacers' Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder had the basketball world in a chokehold.
So it's not a surprise that former Kansas State star Coleman Hawkins weighed in as well. Hawkins, a vocal figure in college basketball, shared the same empathy so many athletes had toward the brimming superstar.
"Prayers up to Halliburton, man," Hawkins tweeted. "People don’t understand the risk you’re taking by playing through injuries…SMH."
Haliburton's electric postseason was highlighted by several game-winners and star performances that elevated his player status in the course of just a few months. To come up short in the most crucial game of the season, especially with the caliber of injury he suffered, was borderline unwatchable for many.
Haliburton expressed his frustration with the timing and nature of the injury, but remained grateful for the heights the Pacers reached in this Finals run.
"At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle," Haliburton said in his emotional tweet Monday night. "I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player. And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special."
