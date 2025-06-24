Aaron Rodgers Selflessly Loops Will Howard Into Retirement Plans
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just announced he’ll likely retire after next season, a revelation that could energize a former Kansas State quarterback eyeing the job.
On the Pat McAfee Show, the four-time MVP revealed he's "pretty sure this is it,” strongly suggesting next year will mark the end of his illustrious career. Rodgers said this is why he signed a one-year deal in Pittsburgh.
With Rodgers hinting at a one-year stint with the Steelers, the team is almost certainly preparing a succession plan at quarterback.
That spells out good news for rookie backup Will Howard. Rodgers emphasized that he doesn’t want to “overstep his bounds” with Howard or interfere with quarterbacks coach Tom Arth.
"Will's a rookie, and I pulled him aside during one of the days and said I want to help you as much as possible, but I'm not going to overstep my bounds. If you want assistance, I'm here buddy and I'm going to help you," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon.
Rodgers has already been helping improve Howard’s footwork and has given him pointers. It’s clear his intent is leaving a lasting impact on the next generation of the league as he prepares to wind down his career.
"From the playbook of my own mistakes and things that I needed to learn, that's where everything is going to come from," Rodgers said. "If I can help you become a better player this year, that would be an incredible achievement for me."
