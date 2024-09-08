Chris Klieman Blames Poor Practice Execution For K-State's Close Call
The Kansas State Wildcats barely avoided an upset loss on Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave.
The Wildcats walked away victorious largely due to some major defensive plays, 34-27. Coach Chris Klieman acknowledges there's many areas in need of improvement but blames a poor week of practice for the close call.
"We're able to win and still make corrections," Klieman said. "This is going to be a fast week of corrections. We play on a short week. I told the players we have to coach better and they have to allow us to coach better."
This is poor timing for a short week, considering their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats is one of the toughest opponents of their season. Facing adversity this early in the season comes with its positives, however, as it doesn't allow the players to become comfortable. The hope is the near-upset lights a fire under their roster, resulting in a strong week of practicing ahead of the game.
"We didn't have the best week of practice in my opinion from an execution standpoint and that showed up in the first half," Klieman said. "That's why I say our culture won. It's hard to overcome a poor week of practice."
