Defensive Back RJ Collins Details Why He Committed To The Kansas State Wildcats
The Kansas State football program is gaining a special talent in their 2025 class with a verbal commitment from defensive back RJ Collins, one of the fastest high school athletes in Missouri.
Collins announced his decision through social media on the Fourth of July, writing a wholesome message beside a picture of him in a K-State football uniform. He had numerous other offers from Division 1 colleges, including Delaware, North Dakota, and UT-Martin, but opted to join the Wildcats. He detailed with K State on SI’s Anthony Pasciolla why he chose coach Chris Klieman and company.
“I loved the coaching staff and how they all just wound me in," Collins said. "They actually had a plan for me. They weren’t sugarcoating anything, especially Coach [Joe] Klanderman. He was the one who was really big on me. It’s like every mistake I’d have, he would get on it right away, and I’d learn from what he was telling me. That’s what I like, I like the coaching he was giving me and giving me good steps."
His speed is the most praised aspect of his skillset, as the rising senior from Staley High School in Kansas City, won the 200-meter dash with a Missouri Class 5 record time of 21.23 seconds. Overall, Collins becomes the 13th high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining the likes of Lincoln Cure (tight end), Dillon Duff (quarterback), and Will Kemna (defensive tackle). Collins couldn't leave out that "my parents also came from K State, which undoubtedly makes the decision so much sweeter.
